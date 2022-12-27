Jack Marriott after scoring one of his four League One goals for Posh this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Striker Jack Marriott, a Golden Boot winner at this level in the 2017-18 season before earning a £4 million move to Derby County, was not part of a matchday squad for the first time in a League One match all season at the Valley.

And afterwards McCann revealed the 28 year-old has been told he can find another club and that there are no plans to sign a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Lucas Ness of Charlton Athletic,. Can Poku step up on the goalscoring front if Jack Marriott leaves? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Here’s how the Posh fans reacted to the news on Twitter. All comments to @PTAlanSwann…

If Marriott isn’t going to play then fine with him moving on, but we quite simply have to buy another striker in that instance. RJJ is better out wide and Joe Taylor isn’t ready. Simple. If we won’t buy, don’t sell until the summer – @clarkbatfan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazing that we can’t find a role for him. Good luck to him - his attitude has been really good as far as I could see. Such a likeable chap and still a great goal scorer at this level – @PeterboroughJoe.

Not surprised that he wants to be a star striker for someone else as he’s a fantastic option at this level on his day. Bit worried that McCann thinks we could just rely on youngsters if he leaves. Would have to get another striker in if he goes – @kelansarson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has a Matty Godden ‘bite us on the backside’ feel about it, but equally in current form signing a striker that can play 4-3-3 might make sense if we are sticking with it – @Sweeney95Alex.

I do not have faith in Joe Taylor. We need a striker with pace who can hold the ball up – @jacobcr27518800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Must be one of the highest earners and most natural finisher at the club, This will only fuel rumours of financial issues at the club – @DanZenchuk.

I can't blame him, despite what has gone off behind the scenes, good luck to him – @Cliffor80375003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann saying he has faith in younger players to step up & take Marriott’s place means that the owners have told him they won’t be spending money to buy a replacement – @Kyle_Irving19

Big mistake. Just shows how bad a job McCann and his staff have done in recent months. And the cheek of him to say we don’t need a replacement is crazy. We are lacking fire power and he thinks kids will help us at this time – @AJM67250925.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We look very predictable at the minute. I would have liked to see Jack and JCH being given more of a go up front together. McCann seems intent on playing one central striker with EMC/Poku/RJJ wide even though it rarely seems to work. I guess the wages are the main driver here – @paul_gauntlett.

McCann is clueless and taking the club backwards. Needs sacking before we really start to sink into the lower part of the league. By his own admission, Marriott is a goal scorer. So let’s get rid. Utterly ridiculous – @nails90

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disappointing news particularly if we aren’t planning to sign a replacement. It will clearly leave us short in attack, particularly given how frustratingly immobile JCH has become. His one dimensional style has become easy for the division’s better defenders to play against – @derren-Cooper.

If we go through with this, it’s the biggest show of faith in McCann possible. Plenty of L1 teams would kill for a striker of his class – @JohnVerrall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless he's playing (which I think he should) might as well let him get games somewhere else and obviously off the wage bill. Big game player to lose –@MattAll82111727.

Rather lose the manager and keep the player – @AlexBatt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My take on it is straightforward. For whatever reason he is not being played regularly. He thinks he should be (as do many others). Therefore for him to get game time he needs to leave. Presumably we release a decent wage. Great for us first time. Not this. Good luck to the lad – @adi_mowles.

I'm not convinced he is the player some fans think he is. If he does go though, we need a back up to JCH – @romysdad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriott joined a team he knew mainly played with one striker so he knew the risk. Unfortunately he hasn't been consistent enough to push for starts this time around. Appreciate his honesty in wanting more game time though and wish him the best – @kelimarie92.

This is daft! No one in the squad even close to his level of ability! McCann should be looking for a way to incorporate him and JCH together. They are the two best strikers in the league. I like McCann, but this sort of decision just proves that he hasn’t got a clue – @Knighty28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriott hasn't played well for ages... doesn't even look like scoring last few games – @DamnDaniel_6.

January, both on and off the field, will demonstrate where we are really at – @eamonduff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doesn't fit the formations we play, which for all their flaws have still yielded the league's top scorer in JCH. If funds and wage capacity are reinvested wisely then not really a bad move, especially if it allows us to keep players like Jack Taylor – @ChrisHurst2.

Top player in League 1, just not had enough game time or the opportunity to hit form and show any consistency,.. should have been starting imo – @Keenan69Ray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of us mere mortals would think it would make sense to have a system that had Marriott & JCH in the same team, but that's obviously not going to happen so for Jack's career and our wage bill it makes sense if he is not going to be properly involved (which I don't agree with) – @JustinDB1974.