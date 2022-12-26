Jack Marriott celebrates a Posh goal at Portsmouth earlier this season.

Former League One Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott has spoken to McCann this week about his future and appears to have expressed his desire to leave in search of regular first-team football, something the Posh boss is unable to guarantee him.

Marriott had appeared in all 21 League One games before Monday’s 1-1 draw away at Charlton but only ten of them has been from the start, which has resulted in him scoring just four times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Marriott’s omission from the squad at The Valley. McCann- who signed Marriott from Luton in 2017- suggested that he was close to the exit door.

He said: “I had a conversation with Jack as we’re approaching the January window. It was an honest conversation and we have total respect for each other- I signed him many years ago.

“Jack is in a position now where he needs to play football. There’s quite a bit of interest in him and we can’t guarantee he’s going to start every week. I’m a fair person and I’ll always be open and honest with people and if that’s the case then there are no issues We’ll see where it goes.

“Jack is 28 now. He’s a very good striker and is not one that wants to sit on the bench and it was an easy conversation and he was really pleased we had a really open and honest conversation and I’m sure Jack will find a good club and go and play some football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked by the Peterborough Telegraph whether or not he was looking into replacements, McCann insisted that he had full faith in the young options currently at the club.

He even cited the role he played in the development of Keane Lewis-Potter. The 21-year-old forward joined Brentford in the summer for a fee McCann has said was around £20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He scored 13 goals the season Hull lifted the League One title ahead of Posh.

McCann added: “I think we’ve got some really good up-and-coming ones on the bench and I’ve always been about giving players a chance- at my previous clubs you’ve seen that.

Advertisement Hide Ad