Mixed messages from Peterborough United fans after Stoke City draw, but everyone agreed about the referee’s display
Peterborough United fans delivered mixed messages after yesterday’s 2-2 Championship draw with Stoke City at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 12).
Some supporters were happy with the performance and the fighting qualities of Grant McCann’s men, but others felt the tactics were too negative and very primitive.
One fan suggested Posh would have been in far better shape had McCann replaced Darren Ferguson a couple of months earlier.
Way more organised under McCann. Man marking and closing down opposition so much better. Disappointed not to get 3 points. I just wonder where we’d have been if McCann had arrived 2 months earlier. MoM Fuchs.
@kezzaweave
They looked like the side trying to stay up for the first hour. Way too defensive. JCH.
@eamonnduff
Fuchs a dynamo. A point was at least what we deserved. My 600 mile round trip was not wasted. JCH was good. MOM Fuchs.
@MichaelRutk
Battled hard, but passing was shocking at times, yet deserved a point. Referees get worse every week. MOM JCH as he worked hard today.
@MNurrish
Much more energy and fight especially 2nd half but desperately need a creative midfielder. MOM Fuchs
@StimsonBarry
Decent performance. Must keep building now. MOM has to be JCH. Referee was disgraceful.
@jolleytv
Should have won.
MOM Fuchs
@AlexNelson2004
Persistent long balls, too big a gap between defense & attack. Stoke were there for the taking, but the lack of energy cost Posh. Edwards MOM.
@PaulGC84
Organised, and didn’t give up. Hasn’t been like that for a long time. MOM - JCH. Best we’ve seen of him this year.
@clarkbatfan
You can’t win against a honking referee. MOM - RJJ just for winning a stonewall penalty to rescue a point.
@PUFCChris
Hoof and hope. Team selection too defensive. No midfield attacking threat. MOM Kent.
@Faugeres34
Point is a point, game was dreadful though. JCH MOM looked a different beast today.
@Askan37
Poor spectacle. Poor Ref. Little creativity. MOM Fuchs(2nd half).
@ShowbizJones
Took 20 minutess for us to put 3 passes together. Appear to be better organised, but lack of creative quality all too obvious. MOM Fuchs.
@Poshpanther
No creativity. But battled well. MOM Fuchs.
@davidrbull2010