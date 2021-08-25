Mind-blowing displays from new Peterborough United midfielder so far

Oliver Norburn (right) in action for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 28 year-old has excelled since joining Posh for an undisclosed six-figure fee from Shrewsbury earlier this month.

On the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “My manager has been banging on about signing Norburn for two years. He absolutely loves him, but we thought a deal was impossible.

“But then we heard a whisper that we could get him so we made our move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We don’t normally sign 28 year-olds for that a fee of that magnitude, but he will be cost effective over the three years of his contract.

“He’s blown my mind with his performances so far. At Preston last week he chased an opponent for 60 yards into our penalty area in the last minute which shows a great attitude, but he also passes the ball well under pressure.