Milestone goal for free-scoring Tara Kirk in easy County Cup win for Peterborough United Women
Kirk scored four of the goals in a 6-1 win with her final strike bringing up the notable milestone. Captain Keir Perkins and Emily Meli completed the scoring for a National League side against lower level opposition at Moulton College.
Northampton Town’s senior side beat Netherton United 8-0 at The Grange in their quarter-final. The Cobblers are top of National Midlands Division One. Posh are fourth, but only one point behind their neighbours.
Posh are back in National League action at home to next-to-bottom Solihull Moors at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (2pm kick off).
