Tara Kirk in action for Posh Women. Photo Darren Wiles

Tara Kirk claimed her 50th goal for Peterborough United Women as they made short work of Northampton Town’s Development team in a Northants Cup quarter-final.

Kirk scored four of the goals in a 6-1 win with her final strike bringing up the notable milestone. Captain Keir Perkins and Emily Meli completed the scoring for a National League side against lower level opposition at Moulton College.

Northampton Town’s senior side beat Netherton United 8-0 at The Grange in their quarter-final. The Cobblers are top of National Midlands Division One. Posh are fourth, but only one point behind their neighbours.

Posh are back in National League action at home to next-to-bottom Solihull Moors at Bourne Town FC next Sunday (2pm kick off).