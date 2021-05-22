Mark Tyler’s surprising all-star team, his greatest moments and his most memorable match

Mark Tyler (right, centre) watches on as Posh skipper Andy Edwards holds aloft the Third Division play-off final trophy at Wembley in May, 2000. Edwards was named in Tyler's all-star team.

Tyler made 494 Posh appearances, second only to Tommy Robson (559) in the club’s all-time charts.

Mark also made 283 appearances for Luton Town and 11 for Bury so 788 in total.

But his most memorable game ended in a 2-0 defeat, ironically at the hands of Posh at London Road in December, 2015.

Luton goalkeeper Mark Tyler makes a save from Posh midfielder Harry Beautyman in an FA Cup tie at London Road.

“I’ll never forget coming back to Posh with Luton in the FA Cup,” Tyler recalled. “There was some great banter with the Posh fans and at one point all sides of the ground were singing my name. It’s the most memorable game of my career.

“It helped that I enjoyed a decent game as well, even though we lost.”

Conor Washington and Marcus Maddison scored for Posh who would have won by a landslide but for Tyler’s heroics.

Here he recalls some of his greatest moments as well as that surprising ‘all-star’ team...

Gianfranco Zola scores for Chelsea past Posh goalkeeper Mark Tyler in a 2001 FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

BEST XI (4-4-2)

Mark Tyler

Ronnie Henry (Luton), Steve McNulty (Luton), Andy Edwards (Posh), Adam Drury (Posh).

Claude Gnakpa (Luton/Posh), Simon Davies (Posh), Jimmy Bullard (Posh), Matthew Etherington (Posh).

Claude Gnakpa made Mark Tyler's all-star XI.

Andre Gray (Luton), Jimmy Quinn (Posh).

Subs: George Boyd (Posh), David Farrell (Posh), Craig Mackail-Smith (Luton/Posh), Aaron Mclean (Posh), Simon Rea (Posh), Steve Castle (Posh), Kevin Pilkington (Luton).

HONOURS

Promoted with Posh from Division Three 1999-2000 (35 apps).

Promoted with Posh from League Two 2007-08 (17 apps).

Promoted with Luton from the National League 2013-14 and kept a club and division record of 24 clean sheets.

Posh Player of the Year twice.

Selected for Division Two PFA team of the year in 2001-02.

PT Footballer of the Year winner.

Luton Town player of the year 2011-12.

Named in Conference team of the year 2012-13 and also named goalkeeper of the year.

BEST PERFORMANCES

Oldham v Posh, FA Cup tie December 2000. Posh win 1-0 to secure a third round game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Mark received a rare 10/10 from the ET.

Darlington v Posh, Division Three Play-off final, Wembley, May 2000. Mark was outstanding during a first half in which Posh struggled, making one great save to thwart Marco Gabbiadini.

BEST PLAYERS PLAYED AGAINST