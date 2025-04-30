Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh play penultimate game of the League One season
Posh have just one game to play after this with nothing on it so it’s anyone’s guess as to team selection.
There’s suggestion Oscar Wallin could return to action after being told he could have the season off to get a hernia operation but we will have to see.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Mansfield vs Posh
4-2 Mansfield
Posh are pushing forward in the closing stages.
3 added minutes
4-2 Mansfield
Well that’s a consolation.
Lindgren finally has a league goal.
Some good work from Odoh down the right, low ball across, Lindgren takes a touch and buries it high into the net.
Lindgren!
He’s scored!
82 mins 4-1 Mansfield
Now Vickers has to score, throws himself at a Quinn crossed unopposed in the box, somehow manages to skew it wide.
80 mins 4-1 Mansfield
Flint heads a corner over the bar and Posh come forward quickly.
Lindgren played in, runs into the box, keeper commits, he just has to score and he smacks it against the crossbar.
78 mins 4-1 Mansfield
Tempo going down here but it’s still Mansfield on the ball.
74 mins 4-1 Mansfield
Another Mansfield chance, Jordan Rhodes with a greedy 25 yard effort when Baccus was in so much space running into the right of the box.
Posh’s momentum didn’t last long.
504 Posh fans here tonight in a 7,263 crowd
71 mins 4-1 Mansfield
Posh had a few minor openings since the changes.
Some poor balls from Jones though both into the box and out wide though have seen them come to nothing.
Both sides playing wing backs now.
Mills and Odoh wing backs.
Edun is in CM
Mansfield subs
Will Evans, Dom Dwyer, George Maris OFF
Hiram Boateng, Jordan Rhodes, Caylan Vickers ON
Posh subs
Dornelly, Mothersille, CCC, Nevett OFF
Carl Johnston, Oscar Wallin, Ricky-Jade Jones, Harley Mills ON
60 mins 4-1 Mansfield
That is a hell of a finish, from around 30 yards, going in off the inside of the post.
He’s in acres of space and Posh had given the ball away twice in the space of a few seconds to give Mansfield the ball back.
4-1 Mansfield
Evans
59 mins 3-1 Mansfield
Game hasn’t really changed.
,McLaughlin forces Blackmore into a near post save to concede a corner, the ball in flashes across the box.
56 mins 3-1 Mansfield
That seems to have woken Mansfield back up. Reed found in space on the right edge of the box, shoots well over though.
Mansfield sub
Aden Flint on for Elliott Hewitt at the back
