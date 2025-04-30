Live

Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh play penultimate game of the League One season

By Ben Jones
Published 30th Apr 2025, 18:23 BST
Harley Mills in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Harley Mills in action for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town (April 30, 7:45pm).

Posh have just one game to play after this with nothing on it so it’s anyone’s guess as to team selection.

There’s suggestion Oscar Wallin could return to action after being told he could have the season off to get a hernia operation but we will have to see.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Mansfield vs Posh

21:35 BST

FT

4-2 Mansfield

21:32 BST

Posh are pushing forward in the closing stages.

21:31 BST

3 added minutes

21:29 BST

4-2 Mansfield

Well that’s a consolation.

Lindgren finally has a league goal.

Some good work from Odoh down the right, low ball across, Lindgren takes a touch and buries it high into the net.

21:28 BST

Lindgren!

He’s scored!

21:24 BST

82 mins 4-1 Mansfield

Now Vickers has to score, throws himself at a Quinn crossed unopposed in the box, somehow manages to skew it wide.

21:22 BST

80 mins 4-1 Mansfield

Flint heads a corner over the bar and Posh come forward quickly.

Lindgren played in, runs into the box, keeper commits, he just has to score and he smacks it against the crossbar.

21:20 BST

78 mins 4-1 Mansfield

Tempo going down here but it’s still Mansfield on the ball.

21:16 BST

74 mins 4-1 Mansfield

Another Mansfield chance, Jordan Rhodes with a greedy 25 yard effort when Baccus was in so much space running into the right of the box.

Posh’s momentum didn’t last long.

21:14 BST

504 Posh fans here tonight in a 7,263 crowd

21:13 BST

71 mins 4-1 Mansfield

Posh had a few minor openings since the changes.

Some poor balls from Jones though both into the box and out wide though have seen them come to nothing.

Both sides playing wing backs now.

Mills and Odoh wing backs.

Edun is in CM

21:10 BST

Mansfield subs

Will Evans, Dom Dwyer, George Maris OFF

Hiram Boateng, Jordan Rhodes, Caylan Vickers ON

21:07 BST

Posh subs

Dornelly, Mothersille, CCC, Nevett OFF

Carl Johnston, Oscar Wallin, Ricky-Jade Jones, Harley Mills ON

21:02 BST

60 mins 4-1 Mansfield

That is a hell of a finish, from around 30 yards, going in off the inside of the post.

He’s in acres of space and Posh had given the ball away twice in the space of a few seconds to give Mansfield the ball back.

21:01 BST

4-1 Mansfield

Evans

21:00 BST

59 mins 3-1 Mansfield

Game hasn’t really changed.

,McLaughlin forces Blackmore into a near post save to concede a corner, the ball in flashes across the box.

20:57 BST

56 mins 3-1 Mansfield

That seems to have woken Mansfield back up. Reed found in space on the right edge of the box, shoots well over though.

20:55 BST

Mansfield sub

Aden Flint on for Elliott Hewitt at the back

