News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Manager insists Ronnie Edwards is not definitely leaving Peterborough United in January

Manager Darren Ferguson has offered a glimmer of hope that Ronnie Edwards would still be a Peterborough United player when the January transfer window closes.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:51 GMT
Darren Ferguson (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Darren Ferguson (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Darren Ferguson (left) and Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Club chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed this week the agents working on behalf of Edwards had started speaking to other clubs in readiness for the 20 year-old’s anticipated departure from the Weston Homes Stadium next month.

Darragh on Edwards future

But Ferguson used his regular Thursday pre-match press conference to point out why Edwards is not certain to go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

"Look, if I was having a bet on it I’d say Ronnie would go,” Ferguson said. “Obviously there will be interest, but it’s not just a case of ‘see you later Ronnie’ as someone has to meet our valuation of him. It’s the same with Jonson Clarke-Harris.

"We know how good Ronnie is because we work with him every day, but other clubs have to see that as well. The summer window tends to be the more active one and Ronnie was expected to go then, but didn’t because no-one met our valuation. It’s not therefore definitely the case that he will go.

"A best case scenario would be he leaves and is loaned back to us, but that would have to be up to the two clubs involved in any deal.”

MacAnthony admitted in September he felt he let Edwards down by not selling him in the summer.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsDarren FergusonDarragh MacAnthonyJonson Clarke-Harris