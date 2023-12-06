The expected exit of star Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards from the Weston Homes Stadium has moved a little closer.

Ronnie Edwards.

​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on his award-winning ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that representatives of the 20 year-old centre-back have begun discussions with other clubs.

It’s a move MacAnthony is comfortable with as he believes Edwards is deserving of a move to a bigger club.

He called the fact the England Under 20 elite squad skipper is still playing in League One 'a disgrace.’

Posh still expect a multi-million pound package deal for Edwards who was close to leaving the club in the summer.

"Ronnie has a new agent,” MacAnthony disclosed. “And it’s a very good one who deals with a lot of the big boys.

"They’ve already spoken to three or four clubs and it is about time Ronnie got his dream move. We’re talking about the captain of his country’s elite under 20 squad after all.

"He’s been phenomenal for us this season, but it’s a disgrace he’s still playing in League One. I’d expect a deal to be done early in January.

"Watching the way Liverpool defended against Fulham last weekend he could probably walk into that team!"

Edwards was linked heavily with Premier League side West Ham United in the summer, but they baulked at the Posh valuation of their player.

An unnamed Championship club came closest to signing Edwards on deadline day, but the deal didn’t happen. That club, believed to be Swansea City, promised they would be back in January, but they sacked head coach Michael Duff this week.

MacAnthony hinted Edwards would be replaced and he also allayed fears other star players would also be sold in January.

Exciting winger Kwame Poku has been linked with a move to the Championship.

"I’m not expecting to do much in January,” MacAnthony added. “If Ronnie goes as expected we might sign one in his position for security.

"Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to leave, but there aren’t any other departures on the horizon,

"We know who we want to do business with and the rest can wait until the summer, although we are monitoring the situation with our loan players.”