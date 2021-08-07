Luton Town boss delighted as Peterborough United were swatted aside by a performance full of pace and power

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United cuts a dejected figure as Luton Town celebrate scoring their second goal of the game, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Hatters were well worth their margin of victory in front of a sell-out home crowd of just over 10,000.

Jones said: “I was very pleased with our level of performance. The athleticism, the pace, the power, it was all there. We perhaps could have been more clinical in front of goal, but I shouldn’t be moaning at a 3-0 win.

“We showed we have real strength in depth and we are delighted with the resuly

“This is an intimidating place where you can see players physically wilt. I’ve seen is steamroller teams in the second half because of it. The levels went up in this game and the atmopshere played a part. It’s something I’m very excited about.

“It’s an exciting time here. We’ve got a young, exciting squad. We’ve got a squad that wants to achieve something and we have got a manager that’s aligned with that.”