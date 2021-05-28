London Road End terrace will remain in use at Peterborough United this season after DCMS grant permission

Posh fans in the London Road End terrace Photo: Joe Dent.

The club had asked for special dispensation to keep the terrace open for the upcoming season in the Championship due to financial issues caused Covid.

Regulations state that stadia in the second tier have to be all-seater and Posh have already used up their three years grace period, spending the 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons in the division with the terrace in operation.

In April, Posh Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed plans to install cheap bolt-on seats should the club be denied permission to use the terrace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (May 28) though, the club received the required permission from the DCMS to use the terrace for this season, subject to the relaxation of social distancing rules.

Chief Executive Bob Symns said: “When you go up to the Championship, you have to go to all-seated capacity, but I applied for, and after some time, have now received written confirmation from the DCMS and the SGSA that we can retain the use of the Weston Homes Terrace for the coming season, which is fabulous news for everybody.

“However, there is a caveat to that and that is the decision is subject to social distancing. If we are allowed supporters into the stadium in the normal way then the terrace will be open for business, so we hope that will be the case. It has taken a little while to get to this point, there is a lot of consideration that has to take place, but we thank the SGSA and the DCMS for their support.”

The Weston Homes Stadium ticket office is open from 10am until 3pm on Saturday and from 10am until 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday for fans who wish to renew their season tickets.

On Wednesday (May 26), the club said that they were happy with the sales and there were still 500 existing season ticket holders who were yet to renew.

The discount period for existing season ticket holders who want to renew at current prices, and keep their regular seat, expires at midnight on Monday (May 31).