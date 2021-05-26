Peterborough United season ticket sales are going well, but the end of the discount period is nigh

Peterborough United are pleased with season ticket sales for the 2021-22 Championship season.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 5:43 pm
Posh season ticket discount period ends soon.

A club spokesman said: ‘Sales are going well. We’ve exceeded last season’s sales and there are still over 500 existing season ticket holders who are yet to renew.

“We expect another rush towards the end of the month.”

The discount period for existing season ticket holders who want to renew at current prices, and keep their regular seat, expires at midnight on Monday (May 31).