LIVE:PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SWANSEA CITY- Stoppage time Swansea goal breaks Posh hearts

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United plays the ball beyond Matt Grimes and Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have drawn their last two but are in need of wins if they are to overhaul the seven points that currently seperates them from Championship safety.

They will be boosted in this pursuit by the fact that Sammie Szmodics is fit to return from injury.

Russell Martin brings his inconsistent Swans into the match sitting 16th in the table.