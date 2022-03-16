LIVE:PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SWANSEA CITY- Stoppage time Swansea goal breaks Posh hearts
Peterborough United are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches as they host Swansea City tonight (March 16, 7:45pm).
Posh have drawn their last two but are in need of wins if they are to overhaul the seven points that currently seperates them from Championship safety.
They will be boosted in this pursuit by the fact that Sammie Szmodics is fit to return from injury.
Russell Martin brings his inconsistent Swans into the match sitting 16th in the table.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Sammie Szmodics back from injury
- Joel Randall to see a specialist
- Posh unbeaten in their last two matches
- Ryan Bennett could feature for the Swans
Full-time
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Into the keeper’s hands.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Late booking for Piroe. Trips Edwards. Posh freekick on half way. May just be time.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Now a Mumba long range shot easily saved down low by Fisher. That may be it.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Ward flings a ball into the box. Joe Taylor hooks it into the danger area, head tennis but it won’t fall for a Posh player.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Posh are still going but Swansea have packed the midfield now and are closing down the space.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Jay Fulton comes on for Paterson.
90 mins 3-2 Swansea
Ntcham shot and not a good one, it hits Paterson and falls perfectly inside the box for Piroe to smash it in. How’s your luck?
3-2 Swansea
90 mins 2-2
Good save Cornell, has to get low to his right to save Christie’s effort from the left of the box.