LIVE:PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs SWANSEA CITY- Stoppage time Swansea goal breaks Posh hearts

Peterborough United are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to three matches as they host Swansea City tonight (March 16, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:37 pm
Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United plays the ball beyond Matt Grimes and Korey Smith of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have drawn their last two but are in need of wins if they are to overhaul the seven points that currently seperates them from Championship safety.

They will be boosted in this pursuit by the fact that Sammie Szmodics is fit to return from injury.

Russell Martin brings his inconsistent Swans into the match sitting 16th in the table.

Follow the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Swansea

Last updated: Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:40

  • 7:45pm kick-off
  • Sammie Szmodics back from injury
  • Joel Randall to see a specialist
  • Posh unbeaten in their last two matches
  • Ryan Bennett could feature for the Swans
Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:40

Full-time

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:40

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Into the keeper’s hands.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:40

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Late booking for Piroe. Trips Edwards. Posh freekick on half way. May just be time.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:39

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Now a Mumba long range shot easily saved down low by Fisher. That may be it.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:39

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Ward flings a ball into the box. Joe Taylor hooks it into the danger area, head tennis but it won’t fall for a Posh player.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:37

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Posh are still going but Swansea have packed the midfield now and are closing down the space.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:36

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Jay Fulton comes on for Paterson.

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:34

90 mins 3-2 Swansea

Ntcham shot and not a good one, it hits Paterson and falls perfectly inside the box for Piroe to smash it in. How’s your luck?

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:33

3-2 Swansea

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, 21:32

90 mins 2-2

Good save Cornell, has to get low to his right to save Christie’s effort from the left of the box.

