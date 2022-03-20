LIVE: QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Second half turnaround gives Posh brilliant win
Peterborough United travel to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship (March 20, 12:30pm).
Victory would be Posh’s third over the same opponents this season after 2-1 and 2-0 wins in the league and FA Cup respectively.
They will have to do it without young star Ricky-Jade Jones though after he picked up a shoulder injury against Swansea.
The club will also have to be careful with Sammie Szmodics after he looked to limp off in the same game, having only just returned from injury.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: QPR vs Posh
Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 14:29
- 12:30pm kick-off
- Jones out with shoulder injury
- Posh now 10 points adrift of safety
- Posh looking for third win over QPR this season
- QPR sign Keiren Westwood after goalkeeping crisis
FULL TIME POSH WIN
90 mins 3-1 Posh
HOW HAVE POSH NOT SCORED?
Poku great again, wins it on the left. Feeds Szmodics, Posh have a 3 on 1. Szmodics in one-on-one but hits is straight at the keeper. Joe Taylor had an open goal and he was a few yards to his right, all on his own.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
We’ve had the 8 minutes but JCH was down for a couple of minutes into the 90.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
Decent cross from Adomah, goes to Thomas at the backpost, who miscontrols. Phew.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
Two banks of four for Posh. QPR still can’t find a way through though. Joe Taylor just wasted a good chunk of time with a good run and then held the ball in the corner.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
Ball stuck in the midfield. Poku has won the ball excellently since coming on.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
There will now be more like ten minutes.
90 mins 3-1 Posh
Wow, it’s happened. Posh have now brought Joe Taylor on.
8 added on
JCH now down holding his head. If he can get a concussion sub, this will be incredible.