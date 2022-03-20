LIVE: QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Second half turnaround gives Posh brilliant win

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring an equalising goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Victory would be Posh’s third over the same opponents this season after 2-1 and 2-0 wins in the league and FA Cup respectively.

They will have to do it without young star Ricky-Jade Jones though after he picked up a shoulder injury against Swansea.

The club will also have to be careful with Sammie Szmodics after he looked to limp off in the same game, having only just returned from injury.