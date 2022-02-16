LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs READING- Both keepers make big saves as teams level at the break
Peterborough United face their biggest game of the season so far as they host Reading in the Championship this evening (February 16, 7:45pm).
Victory for Posh will see them climb out of the relegation zone but defeat will see them cut five points adrift and things will start to look bleak at the foot of the table.
The Royals are on a eight-game losing run and present a real for chance to break their own winless run.
Follow all of the action on the PT Blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Reading
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Victory would take Posh out of the relegation zone
- Edwards set to return from injury
- Beevers, Burrows and Taylor remain out
- Posh are winless in 7 league games
- Reading have last their last 8 in all competitions
Full-time
90 mins 0-0
Benda comes, drops it but then gets it again. Almost time.
90 mins 0-0
Reading free-kick left of the box. Swift goes over Thompson’s leg.
3 added on
only...
Yiadom dives in on Jones, yellow card.
89 mins 0-0
Posh need to start picking things up, nothing is sticking to feet and Reading are pouring forward.
88 mins 0-0
Reading have woken up now and Posh seem to be tiring and are letting them run through. Swift with the run this time an plays it into the past of Joao that Benda reads and comes out of claim.
87 mins 0-0
Holmes into the book for a mistimed tackle on Marriott.
85 mins 0-0
Posh nearly give it away there. Joao given all the time in the world to run, Posh back off and back off and invite him all the way into the area and should be grateful he fluffs a shot right into Benda’s midriff.
85 mins 0-0
Posh pressing more now with Morton and Jones. Still have been the better side.