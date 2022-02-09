LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs CARDIFF CITY- Posh thumped 4-0 after pitiful performance
Peterborough United face Cardiff City in a crucial bottom of the table clash at the Cardiff City Stadium (February 9, 7:45pm).
Posh have to refocus on the league as they look to pull finally kickstart a run towards safety in a big clash away at Cardiff.
A win would narrow the gap between the sides to six points but defeat would see the Bluebirds pull 12 points clear of the drop zone and Posh.
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:37
- 7:45m kick-off
- Taylor and Burrows remain out
- Morton set to return after being cup-tied
- Cardiff sit 19t, 6 points clear of Posh
- Top scorer Keiffer Moore left to join Bournemouth on deadline day
3 added on
Make it end
90 mins 4-0 Cardiff
Deep ball in, Posh head out for a corner. Pinball in the box but Mumba puts his foot through it to get it out.
90 mins 4-0 Cardiff
Cardiff free-kick on the left edge of the pitch. Fuchs fall over and brings down Bagan.
88 mins 4-0 Cardiff
Posh swing in a couple of corners, the first Morton flicks towards goal at the near post but its deflected wide. The second is headed out but Posh pick up, find space for Ward, who pops up on the left edge of the box but plants his shot into the stand.
85 mins 4-0 Cardiff
Embarrassing, it truly is. Colwill all on his own on the right, fires in a low ball to the near post, there is Ikpeazu infront of his defender to poke it in.
4-0 Cardiff
83 mins 3-0 Cardiff
Kent has probably done the best of the defence, comes across well there to dispossess Davies after a dangerous call over the top.
81 mins 3-0 Cardiff
Rubin Colwill replaces Doyle, who has ran things in midfield.
80 mins 3-0 Cardiff
Cardiff break instantly and Davies shrugs off any attempts at a tackle and fires inches wide to Benda’s lefhand post, that would have been a great goal.