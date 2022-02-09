LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs CARDIFF CITY- Posh thumped 4-0 after pitiful performance

Peterborough United face Cardiff City in a crucial bottom of the table clash at the Cardiff City Stadium (February 9, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:39 pm
Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United battles with Isaak Davies of Cardiff City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have to refocus on the league as they look to pull finally kickstart a run towards safety in a big clash away at Cardiff.

A win would narrow the gap between the sides to six points but defeat would see the Bluebirds pull 12 points clear of the drop zone and Posh.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Cardiff

Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:37

  • 7:45m kick-off
  • Taylor and Burrows remain out
  • Morton set to return after being cup-tied
  • Cardiff sit 19t, 6 points clear of Posh
  • Top scorer Keiffer Moore left to join Bournemouth on deadline day
Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:37

FT

Awful

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:35

3 added on

Make it end

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:35

90 mins 4-0 Cardiff

Deep ball in, Posh head out for a corner. Pinball in the box but Mumba puts his foot through it to get it out.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:34

90 mins 4-0 Cardiff

Cardiff free-kick on the left edge of the pitch. Fuchs fall over and brings down Bagan.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:33

88 mins 4-0 Cardiff

Posh swing in a couple of corners, the first Morton flicks towards goal at the near post but its deflected wide. The second is headed out but Posh pick up, find space for Ward, who pops up on the left edge of the box but plants his shot into the stand.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:30

85 mins 4-0 Cardiff

Embarrassing, it truly is. Colwill all on his own on the right, fires in a low ball to the near post, there is Ikpeazu infront of his defender to poke it in.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:29

4-0 Cardiff

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:29

83 mins 3-0 Cardiff

Kent has probably done the best of the defence, comes across well there to dispossess Davies after a dangerous call over the top.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:25

81 mins 3-0 Cardiff

Rubin Colwill replaces Doyle, who has ran things in midfield.

Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 21:25

80 mins 3-0 Cardiff

Cardiff break instantly and Davies shrugs off any attempts at a tackle and fires inches wide to Benda’s lefhand post, that would have been a great goal.

Cardiff City