LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v QPR: Super Posh claim injury time winner against QPR
Peterborough United will attempt to win back-to-back Championship matches for the first time this season by beating high fliers Queens Park Rangers at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 23, 3pm).
Posh delivered a confidence-boosting success at fellow strugglers Hull City on Tuesday night.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs QPR
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 17:02
- 2-1 L
- Posh looking for first back-to-back wins of the season
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serves final match of four-game ban
- High-flying QPR sit in 5th
- QPR have conceded more than they’ve scored away and taken 7 points from 6 games
Back to back wins
That’s an excellent display from Posh. They held out when they needed to and then hit QPR on the break to seal their first back-to-back wins of the season. Just as on Tuesday night, coolness personified from Siriki Dembele. Posh move five points clear of Hull in 22nd. They stay 20th courtesy of Birmingham’s win over Swansea.
FULL TIME
Scuffed wided from Johansen inside the box, Butler had allowed that drop, that was a better chance than he made it look.
Thompson is back and hoofs clear a ball into the stands.
He’s gingerly walking off, we’ll see if he comes back,
Conrell has absolutely cleaned out Thompson to come and punch a cross, he’s currently getting medical attention. This looks serious.
92 mins SIRIKI DEMBELE
It’s another one-on-one finish from Dembele. Absolutely brilliant run from deep from Norburn after Thompson won the ball back. He delayed and waited for the right moment to feed Dembele through, he drives into the box and slots to the left of Dieng as he charges out.