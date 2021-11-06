LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v FULHAM: Great effort from Posh, but a goal from a £100k a week striker wins the day
It’s Peterborough United’s turn to try and stop the Fulham juggernaut in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 6, 3pm).
Fulham are the highest scorers in the division, while Posh have conceded the most goals.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Fulham
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:55
- 3pm kick off
- Nathan Thompson suspended
- Jonson Clarke-Harris heavily tipped to return to the starting line-up
- Fulham sit second and have scored 43 goals, 16 more than anyone else
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more league goals than Posh, 19 to 17
Full-time
Great effort from Posh but it is defeat.
94 min 0-1
It’s on target from JCH, it bounces in front of the keeper but he beats is away. Unbelievably, it doesn’t go out for a corner.
90 mins 0-1
Posh pressing high now but Fulham being stubborn and sitting in, Posh looking for the right ball. Cairney takes a yellow for kicking the ball away after a Posh free-kick is given in their own half. Handball now from Ream. Free-kick 25 yards from goal, left of the box. Won’t be many more chances.
4 added on
Norburn in the book now, brings down Wilson from behind when he tires to go on a run in the Posh half.
89 mins 0-1
Mitrovic down and now taken off for centre-back Alfie Mawson. They are going to sit in then, that is encouraging.
86 mins 0-1
Nearly a corner goal! Butler puts the ball in, Kent heads it towards goal, it hits Ream and JCH is suddenly interested after initially having his back to the play. He can’t poke it on target though. Posh coming on strong again.
83 mins 0-1 WHAT A SAVE
Posh have come so close to equalising. Great work from Dembele to win the ball in his own half, bring it forward and lay it into the path of JCH who has space on the right, he cuts past his Robinson well and gets a good shot at goal, Rodak though manages to throw out an arm and deflect it onto the post.
81 mins 0-1
All Fulham now, Posh really trying to dig into keep this score down to one now and hoping a chance presents itself.
79 mins 0-1 Posh sub
Edwards comes on for Beevers, I’d expect that to see a change to a three. Taylor also limping and not moving particularly freely.
77 mins 0-1 SAVE
What a save from Cornell. Kebano unleashes an absolute rocket from 30 yards and Cornell has to fling an arm right into the top corner of his goal. Would have been one of the goals of the season.