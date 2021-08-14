LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v DERBY COUNTY: Posh score twice in injuy time to claim a dramatic win
Peterborough United host Derby County in their first Championship home match of the season today (August 14, 12.30pm kick off).
Posh have lost their first two competitive games of the campaign by an aggregate of 7-0, but hope to have star forward Siriki Dembele back in action against Wayne Rooney’s Rams at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.
- 2-1 L
- Marriott starts, Dembele on the bench
- Szmodics absent due to the birth of his child
- Posh still searching for first goal of the season
- Derby under transfer embargo and have a number of youngsters filling out the squad
- Derby drew 1-1 with Huddersfield on the opening day
Posh 2-1 Derby
Wow, what an ending there. The spirit that brought Posh back from losing positions so many times last season is still alive and kicking. Two Joe Ward crosses and two goals, there was space out wide all day and finally in the last minutes of the game Posh took advantage of that. A lot of work to do but that is a much-needed confidence boost. Derby are the worst side Posh will play this season and they have taken the three points. 60 minutes for Marriott and another 90 for JCH, both clearly not sharp yet.
FULL TIME
The 11 minutes is gone, Thompson wins a free-kick on the edge of the Derby box, interesting positioning....
Dembele booked for taking his shirt off. Who cares.
Pym has run the length of the pitch to celebrate! It’s Siriki Dembele! Ward has had the freedom of the city on the right today, he goes across the face to Burrows, Davies should but it out but the ball bobbles through to Burrows, He can;t get it out of his feet but it falls to Dembele, who fires it into the corner. Oh my.
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL
IT’S 2-1
All Posh now, Burrows with the ball now. Picks out JCH between right between Curtis and Stearman, he connects but not fully and it’s a goalkick.
Ward on the right again, ball all the way over the top, Burrows recycles and puts the ball back in, Grant gets in the header but it goes well wide.
Just over from Clarke-Harris.
Knight picks up the ball in his own half, Posh break away JCH feeds Dembele and as he arrives close to the box he is clipped from behind from Sibley. Free kick. 25 yards out right side of the box.