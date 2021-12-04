LIVE: NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Dembele hits the post in an action-packed start to the second-half
Peterborough United travel to the City Ground looking to improve their awful away record at a resurgent Nottingham Forest today (December 4, 3pm).
Posh are looking to avoid defeat on the road for only the second time this season and score a goal, after drawing a blank in their last four.
They wil be up against it though against a Forest side unbeaten in six, however, five of those have been draws and Forest only have the 22nd best home form in the league.
Follow the action live on the PT blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Nottingham Forest vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51
- 3pm kick-off
- Randall out with Covid, Poku with a fractured hand
- Corbett expected to remain in the squad after shock Barnsley start
- Posh aiming to avoid away defeat for only the second time this season
- Forest have the 22nd best home record in the league, just 9 points in 10 games
Full time
Another loss on the road.
9o mins 2-0 Forest
Posh just sitting back now, waiting for the whistle.
3 added on
As Johnson tries a curler from 20 yards, just wide.
86 mins 2-0 Forest
Taylor straight into the game, tries to breeze past Edwards, hauled down. Another very fair yellow.
Forest sub 84mins 2-0 Forest
Change of strikers. Lyle Taylor for Grabban.
84 mins 2-0 Forest
Fluke of a goal but it’s from a corner. Yates makes a run to the penalty spot, unchallenged and the ball just hits him, he doesn’t try and control it in any way and it goes past Cornell.
2-0 Forest
83 mins 1-0 Forest
Huzzah. Forest have had a booking, it’s Samba for time wasting over a goalkick.
80 mins 1-0 Forest
Ojeda replaced by Cafu. Not the Cafu but he could probably still do a job against Posh at his age.
79 mins 1-0 Forest
Thompson booked for a push. Clear yellow but where’s the consistency? Plenty of Forest players committed more fouls and similar.