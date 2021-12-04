LIVE: NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Dembele hits the post in an action-packed start to the second-half

Peterborough United travel to the City Ground looking to improve their awful away record at a resurgent Nottingham Forest today (December 4, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 4:16 pm
Jorge Grant starts against his old club. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to avoid defeat on the road for only the second time this season and score a goal, after drawing a blank in their last four.

They wil be up against it though against a Forest side unbeaten in six, however, five of those have been draws and Forest only have the 22nd best home form in the league.

Follow the action live on the PT blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Nottingham Forest vs Posh

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Randall out with Covid, Poku with a fractured hand
  • Corbett expected to remain in the squad after shock Barnsley start
  • Posh aiming to avoid away defeat for only the second time this season
  • Forest have the 22nd best home record in the league, just 9 points in 10 games
Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:51

Full time

Another loss on the road.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:50

9o mins 2-0 Forest

Posh just sitting back now, waiting for the whistle.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:49

3 added on

As Johnson tries a curler from 20 yards, just wide.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:44

86 mins 2-0 Forest

Taylor straight into the game, tries to breeze past Edwards, hauled down. Another very fair yellow.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:43

Forest sub 84mins 2-0 Forest

Change of strikers. Lyle Taylor for Grabban.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:43

84 mins 2-0 Forest

Fluke of a goal but it’s from a corner. Yates makes a run to the penalty spot, unchallenged and the ball just hits him, he doesn’t try and control it in any way and it goes past Cornell.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:41

2-0 Forest

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:41

83 mins 1-0 Forest

Huzzah. Forest have had a booking, it’s Samba for time wasting over a goalkick.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:38

80 mins 1-0 Forest

Ojeda replaced by Cafu. Not the Cafu but he could probably still do a job against Posh at his age.

Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:37

79 mins 1-0 Forest

Thompson booked for a push. Clear yellow but where’s the consistency? Plenty of Forest players committed more fouls and similar.

Nottingham ForestDembele