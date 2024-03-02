News you can trust since 1948
LIVE BLOG: Posh chase a rapid revenge win against Exeter City

Peterborough United host Exeter City in a League One game at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Posh need to get momentum into their push for automatic promotion, but they will also want to gain revenge for a 2-1 defeat at Exeter last month.

Posh v Exeter

Key Events

  • Posh are seven points from the automatic promotion places.
  • Posh have lost their last two away games
  • Posh lost 2-1 at Exeter last month
13:40 GMT

Pre-match

Posh start a big week with a home game against Exeter City on Saturday. Games at home to Northampton Town (Tuesday) and at Burton (Saturday, March 9) follow after which Posh would hope to be closer to the top two.

13:41 GMT

Team news

Hector Kyprianou is expected to replace injury-victim Jeando Fuchs in midfield.

Exeter will be without top scorer Reece Cole who is suspended.

07:11 GMT

Old boys

Archie Collins and Joel Randall are expected to play for Posh against Exeter.

