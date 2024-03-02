LIVE BLOG: Posh chase a rapid revenge win against Exeter City
Posh need to get momentum into their push for automatic promotion, but they will also want to gain revenge for a 2-1 defeat at Exeter last month.
Posh v Exeter
Key Events
- Posh are seven points from the automatic promotion places.
- Posh have lost their last two away games
- Posh lost 2-1 at Exeter last month
Pre-match
Posh start a big week with a home game against Exeter City on Saturday. Games at home to Northampton Town (Tuesday) and at Burton (Saturday, March 9) follow after which Posh would hope to be closer to the top two.
Team news
Hector Kyprianou is expected to replace injury-victim Jeando Fuchs in midfield.
Exeter will be without top scorer Reece Cole who is suspended.
Old boys
Archie Collins and Joel Randall are expected to play for Posh against Exeter.