LIVE BLOG: PETERBOROUGH UNITED vs QUEENS PARK RANGERS- Substitute Jones seals FA Cup progress for Posh with sweet finish
Peterborough United are looking to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round as they host QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium today (February 5, 3pm).
The sides last met in this competition in 1964, as Posh beat QPR in a replay and went all the way to the quarter-final.
Posh also have the confidence of winning this exact fixture in October and will be hoping to knock out a QPR side, who sit third in the Champonship table, in the first game of the post-Siriki Dembele era.
Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 16:56
- 3pm kick-off
- Winner into the FA Cup fifth round
- Coulson and Brown (again) could debut for Posh
- Morton is cup-tied
- QPR currently sit third in the Championship
FULL TIME
Posh into the FA Cup fifth round for only the 5th time ever and the first time since 1986.
90 mins 2-0
Yellow for Thompson time wasting from a throw.
90 mins 2-0
Nearly over now, QPR look to have run out of ideas.
90 mins 2-0
Thompson for Mumba. He clattered the advertising boards before that corner.
90 mins 2-0
Headed out and Jones races onto Beevers’ clearance. He heads over Dozzell and is going to be through on goal but he just holds him and won’t let go. Very cynical and a clear yellow. Red card if he’s closer to goal.
90 mins 2-0
First corner of the half for QPR, surprisingly.
5 added on
89 mins 2-0
A minute of normal time to go. Posh’s defence have been excellent.
87 mins 2-0
Fuchs has just been kicked in the face and the ref hasn’t even given a foul. Incredible. Norburn ends up with a booking for dissent, even though he should technically being allowed to speak to the ref since he’s the captain.
86 mins 2-0
Jones is nearly in again but his first touch deserts him, he actually wins a tackle with Dunne and gets past him but Dickie comes across on the cover, otherwise he’d have a shooting chance inside the box. Moments later, he’s penalised for a foul on Dickie and yellow carded.