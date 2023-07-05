Peterborough United are set to face former player Ryan Bennett once again after the 33-year-old agreed a new one-year deal at Cambridge.

He joined in January on a short term deal and appeared 21 times as the U’s avoided the drop on the last day.

He said: “I really enjoyed my football last season and felt like we made a lot of progress in the six months that I was here.

Harvey Cartwright has joined Grimsby Town on loan. Photo: Joe Dent.

“There is a lot to like about the Club and so I am really happy to sign a new contract.

“I am looking forward to kicking on now and hopefully helping the team move forward next season.”

Elsewhere, Fleetwood owner and former chairman Andy Pilley has been jailed for 13 years for fraud.

He was found guilty of wo counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation, and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Three other people were also jailed for their role in the scam which involved mis-selling energy supply contracts- through shirt sponsor BES Utilities- to the tune of £15m.

A Fleetwood club statement read: “The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Fleetwood Town FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

“Fleetwood Town remain in communication with the EFL and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Some stellar signings have also entered League One with former Middlesbrough ul-back George Friend joining Bristol Rovers and ex-Derby and Huddersfield centre-half Richard Keogh becoming Wycombe's first signing of the summer.

Former Posh loanee, who only appeared once due to injury last season, Harvey Cartwright has been loaned out again by Hull, this time to Grimsby on a season-long loan.

Another former Posh loanee on the move is Ben Nugent. Bizarrely, the centre-back has joined Cambodian Premier League side Angkor Tiger. The club finished last season seventh out of eight, having conceded 61 goals in 21 games.

He was previously at Gloucester City. He played 11 times on loan at Posh in 2014 from Cardiff.

The latest League One deals

Jaden Brown Sheff Wed to Lincoln Free

Will Forrester Port Vale to Bolton Undisclosed

George Friend Birmingham to Bristol Rovers Free

Richard Keogh Ipswich to Wycombe Free

Kieron Bowie Fulham to Northampton Loan

Ethan Chislett AFC Wimbledon to Port Vale Free

Jason Lowe Salford to Port Vale Free

Adam Montgomery Celtic to Fleetwood Loan

Mitch Clark Accrington to Port Vale Free

