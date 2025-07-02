Kyrell wants to follow in the footsteps of some Peterborough United greats

Posh stars who moved to the club from non-league football, from the left, Craig Mackail-Smith, Aaron Mclean and George Boyd. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Summer Peterborough United signing Kyrell Lisbie aims to follow in the footsteps of recent club greats George Boyd and Craig Mackail-Smith.

That pair, and fellow ‘Holy Trinity’ member Aaron Mclean, turned into top-class professionals after joining Posh from non-league football. They all made a smaller leap than Lisbie though as Posh were a League Two club when they arrived.

Lisbie (21) has jumped up two divisions from the National League with Braintree to League One football. He knows there will be people saying it’s a bridge too far, but he is confident he can prove them wrong. After all he’s done it before.

"When I jumped up three leagues from Cray Valley to Braintree some said it would be too big a step up for me,” Lisbie told the Posh Plus service. “And I had a great hunger to prove them wrong. I am sure people are thinking the exact same thing again, but I use proving them wrong as motivation.

Kyrell Lisbie (right) in action. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

"There are a lot of factors to take into account when making a move and everything about this club made sense to me. Plenty of players have been in my shoes at this club and they have gone on to make a big name for themselves.

"That’s my aim and I will work hard to give myself the best opportunity. "The manager and the coaches emphasise the need to work hard. It’s what this club demands.

"I’ve really enjoyed it so far. The lads and the management have welcomed me, but I know I have to be ‘on it’ straight away to show a new team why the manager brought me here.

"I’ve been adjusting and learning. The training is obviously more intense than at Braintree. I’m learning to put mistakes and good moments behind me straight away and I want to leave every session a 1% better player.

"There is plenty of excitement in the dressing room and plenty of experience. The manager has put his faith in me and, although it’s completely different to what I’m used to, I’m loving it.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the Posh fans as well as I’ve seen the excitement they can generate at games.”

Lisbie is currently training with Posh at St George’s Park and is expected to feature in Saturday’s opening friendly of the summer against Leicester City at the Championship club’s training ground.