Kick-off time for Cambridge United vs Peterborough United moved forward
The kick-off time of the upcoming Cambridgeshire Derby has been moved forward.
The match at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, March 15 will now take place at 12:30pm.
Posh’s 6-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium was allowed to take place at 3pm but Cambridgeshire Police have insisted that the kick-off was brought forward.
