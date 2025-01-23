Kick-off time for Cambridge United vs Peterborough United moved forward

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The kick-off time of the upcoming Cambridgeshire Derby has been moved forward.

The match at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, March 15 will now take place at 12:30pm.

Posh’s 6-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium was allowed to take place at 3pm but Cambridgeshire Police have insisted that the kick-off was brought forward.

The match at Posh saw a Cambridge fan removed from the stadium and given a three-year banning order for making monkey gestures towards Posh forward Ricky-Jade Jones.

Related topics:Ricky-Jade JonesCambridgeCambridgeshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice