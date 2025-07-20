Khela senses chemistry is coming to the new-look Peterborough United squad
Khela was a star Posh performer in Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win at National League side Boston United. He created an early goal out of very little for Gustav Lindgren and went on to impress with his athleticism during the heavy downpour that blighted most of the contest at the Jakemans Stadium.
Khela was a reported £500k signing from Birmingham City. The 20 year-old signed as four year contract with an option for a fifth year at London Road.
"I’ve been busy building chemistry with the other players, especially the midfielders,” Khela told the Posh Plus service. “I feel I’ve connected well with everyone. We’ve had a good number of games to build partnerships, while getting fit and it seems like it’s all coming together.
"When I’m playing higher in midfield I like to make the sort of run which led to the goal. I managed to get on the end of a good pass by Harley Mill and Gustav finished it off. Gustav makes great runs and I enjoy passing the ball forward so I feel we work well together.
"I’m a young lad so I should be fit and healthy enough to get around a football pitch for 90 minutes. The manager has said he doesn’t see us midfielders as a 6, 8 or 10 he wants us to play in all positions.
“I can’t wait for the League One games to start. There will be an electric atmosphere at Cardiff in the first game and that’s what it’s all about for me.”
Posh have three more friendlies to play before then. Darren Ferguson’s side are at League Two title favourites MK Dons on Tuesday (7.30pm) before visiting Colchester United on Friday (July 25, 7pm) and Grimsby Town on Saturday (July 26, 3pm).
Posh players will be limited to 45 minutes apiece at MK, but they will then get 90 minutes at either Colchester or Grimsby.
