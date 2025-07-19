Plenty of starting places still up for grabs for Peterborough United players

Declan Frith in action for Posh at Boston United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists many first-team starting places are still up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh won 1-0 in their latest pre-season friendly at National League Boston United on Saturday courtesy of an early goal from Gustav Lindgren.

Posh fielded a completely different starting XI to the one that drew 1-1 at National League North side KIng’s Lynn on Friday night as the battle for a start in the League One opener at Cardiff City on August 2 warmed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ferguson insists no decisions have yet been made and he believes that can only be good thing.

"Selection is very much wide open,” Ferguson said. “I have a very good squad and lots of places are still up for grabs which is what I wanted. It’s not a good thing if you know your starting XI at this time of the year. There is two weeks to go before we kick off and we have three more friendlies to play. I can honestly say no-one is really ahead of anyone else.

"What I do know is we have a real togetherness in the squad and that can only stand us in good stead.

"We now have another pre-season game out of the way and the most important thing in these games is to stay injury free. Fitness is also important and we have got another 90 minutes into another set of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take out what we needed to take out from the game. In and out possession I saw a lot of good things and I can be a hard man to please even in friendly matches.

"We started the game very well and scored our goal. There were times when we needed to pass the ball more quickly and when we did that we caused them problems. When teams sit in low blocks the speed of of our passing needs to be quick.

"They only had a couple of opportunities when a player in the penalty area wasn’t marked closely enough, but generally we did well especially when we had four Academy graduates as our four defenders in the second-half.”

Posh will revert to two teams playing 45 minutes each in Tuesday’s friendly at MK Dons (July 22, 7.30pm). Players will then get 90 minute run-outs in the final two friendlies at League Two sides Colchester (Friday, July 25, 7pm) and Grimsby Town (Saturday, July 26, 3pm).