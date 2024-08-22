Hector Kyprianou (left) and Kwame Poku. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United will try and tie down star men Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku to long-term contracts after the summer transfer window has shut.

That’s not an indicator Posh are prepared to sell either 23 year-old even though they have both entered the final year of their existing deals.

Poku will still be under 24 when his current contract runs next June out so he would not be able to leave Posh without financial compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists no more first-team players will be leaving the Weston Homes Stadium in this transfer window anyway, unless manager Darren Ferguson wants them to go, which would be most unlikely.

James Dornelly. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony is also working on deals which give some of the club’s younger players a pay bump.

"We want to tie Hector and Kwame down, but we can sort new contracts out after the transfer window has shut,” MacAnthony said.

"I don’t want Hector and Kwame to have anything to think about other than playing football. I don’t want their heads to be all over the place which is not the case right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to give some of our younger players a deserved bump.

"We had two lads on the pitch last Saturday who earn £700 a week between them. Okay they can get a grand in appearance money, but they deserve more in basic pay.”

Right-back James Dornelly and midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady are thought to be on Posh under 21 contracts.

They both finished the game at Shrewsbury last weekend.