Tshimanga (25) didn’t start a single game after arriving at Posh from National League Chesterfield in January. His contribution to the play-off push was a late assist in a home win over Shrewsbury and a successful penalty in the play-off semi-final defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

He was successful from the spot again at Stamford on Saturday and also netted twice following assists from Josh Knight as part of a second-half team that won their 45-minute battle 4-0 to complete a 7-1 win. Tshimanga also saw a second penalty attempt saved after a lenghty delay while fellow forward Ephron Mason-Clark received treatment.

Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku were deployed either side of Tshimanga at the Zeeco Stadium.

Kabongo Tshimanga scores for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"As a forward it’s good to get on the scoresheet in any game,” Tshimanga, whose move to Posh was made permanent last month, stated. “We’ve only been back at work for a couple of weeks, but we’ve been busy making sure the ball is played into dangerous areas and that we have a forward in the right place as well.

"It helped on Saturday being able to watch the first half and work out how we could hurt the opposition and we did that well in the second half.

"It was a good 45 minutes for getting used to the movements of Ephron and Kwame and overall it was all very positive. I was disappointed to miss the second penalty, but there’s nothing worse than having to wait to take the shot.”

Posh now head to St George’s Park for a five-day training camp where they will play friendlies against higher-level teams. Posh boss Darren Ferguson revealed yesterday one opponent has just left the Premier League and one has just been promoted into the Premier League.