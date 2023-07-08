Posh opened their pre-season campaign with a 7-1 win at neighbours Stamford AFC in front of a bumper Zeeco Stadium crowd of 1,215, many of whom were supporting Darren Ferguson’s side.

Kabongo Tshimanga struck a rapid second-half hat-trick, including a penalty, with Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris (penalty), Ricky-Jade Jones and David Ajiboye also on target. Posh were also awarded a third spot-kick, but Tshimanga failed to beat the home goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And strikers Tshimanga and Jones, winger Ajiboye and attacking midfielder Joel Randall were all singled out for praise by manager Ferguson.

Joel Randall in action for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh fielded two different XIs for 45 minutes apiece with trialist goalkeeper Fynn Talley appearing the second-half. Talley (20) has just been released by Premier League side Brighton and will travel with the Posh squad to St George’s Park next week.

"David Ajiboye is a lovely kid,” Ferguson said. “It seemed like he didn’t feel like he was a League One player last season because you need to play games to get confidence.

"But he came in to train with us ahead of the play-offs last season after his loan at Sutton had ended. He didn’t have to do that, but he wanted to learn and he enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s still a bit raw, but his attitude his very good and there’s certainly something to work with there. He scored a very good goal and he was happy to come off the wing and move inside which I like.

New Posh recruit Archie Collins in action at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It’s the same with Kabongo. He came to us in January off the back of a bad injury which meant he hadn’t been playing regularly so I always felt he would need a good pre-season with us before we saw the best of him.

"His first goal here was excellent. He can finish and I like his movement. He will score goals.

"Joel played as a number 10 and did all we asked of him. A goal would have been nice, but he moved well between the lines and ran in behind Jonson Clarke-Harris. He is a fit boy and he’s looking good.

"Ricky took his goal well. He’s a good finisher.”

Jonson Clarke-Harris on the ball for Posh at Stamford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Talley, new midfield signings Archie Collins and Ryan De Havilland, and new defensive recruit Romoney Crichlow made their first appearances in a Posh shirt.

"Archie and Ryan were calm and composed,” Ferguson added. “It’s a new way of playing for both of them, but they did well, while Romoney gives us good pace at the back.

"We’ve had Fynn in since the start of pre-season and we’ve been pleased with him. There is a place in the first-team squad and the under 21s for a goalkeeper so we will monitor that situation. He will have harder games obviously, but he will come with us to St George’s Park.

"It was a good run out for the players and thanks to Stamford for looking after us and for providing an excellent playing surface.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will take plenty from the game. I enjoyed the tempo we played at and it’s always nice to score some goals. That’s what we are about.”