Joel Randall celebrates the fifth goal going in. Photo: Joe Dent.

Randall was brought into the Posh side for Saturday’s 5-0 demolition of Cambridge and preceded to give his best performance in a Posh shirt, according to boss Darren Ferguson.

He replaced David Ajiobye in the line-up and Kwame Poku was moved out to the right wing. He played a pivotal role in the fourth foal, squaring to Kwame Poku to tap into an open net after a lung-busting breakaway from Archie Collins and he then sent in the cross that Liam Bennett headed beyond his own keeper to make it 5-0.

Randall was named man on the match and insisted that there more is yet to come from this Posh side as their young players begin to grow in confidence.

He said: “We’re happy to make history, it’s a great win. It was so enjoyable to play in. The lads loved it, it was really well deserved.

“We spoke about options about how to get around them in the week and it took maybe 30 minutes but once we got it ticking, we knew where each other were and were able to find each other. When we go forward like that, it’s frightening and it’s really enjoyable to play in.

“The belief is definitely growing in the group and we’re starting to see that we can really do well in this league; the performances are building individually and as a team.

“They were always going to throw something at us straight away in the second half, we showed maturity to ride it and not get too spooked. We’re definitely growing in that aspect.

"The fourth is a great breakaway, Arch was desperate for me to shoot but I saw Kwames and thought I’d do the right thing.

“In the end, they didn’t know what to do with us.

This was coming, we always knew that we could do this to teams but in the first five-to ten games, we were just getting used to each other.

"A month ago, this might have been tighter but the belief is growing and individuals are getting more confident to express ourselves.

“My role is to provide assists and score goals. I’ve found it quite comfortable here with the fans behind me and the way we play. It is helping me express myself more and when I get into the positions, I just need to be good in those moments and recently, I’ve been doing well.