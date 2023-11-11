Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates the victory at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh blew after their bitter rivals for what was their biggest ever margin of victory over the U’s.

Posh had to be patient but then scored three goals in six minutes thanks to an Ephron Mason-Clark double and an effort from Kwame Poku.

Poku added his second ten minutes after the break before Liam Bennett headed Joel Randall’s cross into his own net after the break.

The result brings local bragging right back to Posh and moved them to within one point of the top two before the 3pm kick-offs.

Darren Ferguson was full of praise for his side, he said: “It was as perfect as it’s going to get, there was not one bad performance. I’m absolutely delighted.

“We had to be patient, they’re a very good team without the ball. No one has done that to them, they do not concede many goals.

“At times, it looked a bit slow but we controlled the game.

“The way we set up to play was carried out excellently, we were three at the back with the ball, four without, overloading in wide areas. I don’t want to single anyone out but I’m going to anyway. That’s Randall’s best performance in a Posh shirt. They couldn’t live with him.

“The first goal was important and then we’ve just gone bang, bang. Ricky, when we scored, closed the keeper down and gave them no momentum and from that moment, we’ve gone on and won comfortably.

“Credit to the players, I’ve been waiting for a performance like that since the start of the season because I know it’s in there and they couldn’t have picked a better day to do it.

“I was delighted because it was a tough decision to pick the team, you could argue that David was out best player at Wigan but watching them I needed something different.

“Harrison almost played as a third centre half, Randall and Hector were 8s with the ball and Archie was the pivot, it gave them problems.

“It’s brilliant for everyone to break a record, you have to enjoy moments like that.

“It was a brilliant performance from the fans as well. I said to the players as half time, kill them off, put them to the sword because the fans will remember this one and they will for a long time. It was really, important for us to break that record and the fans loved it.”