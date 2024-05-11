Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

If you can earn a comparison with the great Mick Halsall you can be proud of your Peterborough United career.

Halsall is the most celebrated Posh captain. A left-footed footballer who wasn’t the most naturally gifted technician ever to grace London Road, far from it, but he was an inspiring leader of men, a winner of promotions and someone who always put the club first.

Okay Halsall played in a very different position to Jonson Clarke-Harris, but the character traits are identical which is why the double League One Golden Boot winner will leave Posh with a Hall of Fame induction in his back pocket for when he stops playing.

And it’s not just because of his stats, as formidable as they are. Clarke-Harris is the fifth highest scorer of Football League goals (78 in 166 appearances) in Posh history with a better goals-per-game record than three of those who sit above him. Only Terry Bly (81 goals, 101 appearances) was more prolific, but that was in the sixties when defending was seen as an optional extra.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his last-gasp penalty that secured promotion for Posh in 2021. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Clarke-Harris wasn’t far off the striker’s Holy Grail of a goal every two games. He managed one in every 2.13 games and one in every 2.18 games in all competitions (87 goals, 190 appearances). And 40 of those appearances were off the bench.

Mackail-Smith managed a goal every 2.42 games and Mclean a goal every 2.43 games. But for the presence of Ivan Toney (46 goals, 94 appearances, a goal every 1.92 games) Clarke-Harris could claim to be the most prolific striker of recent times, of those who stayed for more than one season. Still, second to an England international is no disgrace.

MOST POSH GOALS IN FL122 Jim Hall (302 appearances)

111 Tommy Robson (482 appearances)

Jonson Clarke-Harris consoles Jadel Katongo after his final Posh appearance. Photo David Lowndes.

85 Craig Mackail-Smith (206 appearances)

81 Terry Bly (101 appearances)

78 Jonson Clarke-Harris (166 appearances).

72 Aaron Mclean (175 appearances)

Clarke-Harris would never claim to have the all-round game of Toney, but, again like Halsall, he made the most of what he did have. In the striker’s case that meant aggression, determination, a hammer of a left-foot and ice-cold levels of composure. He was also an effective captain when taking the armband towards the end of the 2021-22 season.

Clarke-Harris instantly entered Posh folklore when he scored the last-gasp penalty to complete that incredible comeback from 0-3 down to 3-3 against Lincoln City and secure promotion to the Championship in the Covid season of 2020-21. He was clinical, with nerves of steel, from the penalty spot.

He also scored the second Posh goal in that historic contest, but fans should never forget Clarke-Harris battled through that game on one leg with an ugly calf injury. He was never coming off. His club and teammates needed him.

On the field, in the season just finished, the 2021 League One player-of-the-year’s contributions were limited. Posh expected him to leave in the summer and planned accordingly, but he took the manager’s decision to prefer younger and quicker, yet sadly nowhere near as deadly, strikers in his stride and knuckled down to mentor an otherwise inexperienced squad.

He declined to leave for Charlton in January and by all accounts many members of the current squad were delighted with that decision. You’d think those in charge of the Posh purse strings would have been irritated on missing out on a payday, but no, chairman Darragh MacAnthony was as fulsome in his praise for Clarke-Harris as his manager. His presence in and around a young squad was seen as invaluable. The other players applauded him by way of thanks in the dressing room after the season-ending game against Oxford United last Wednesday.

The following morning Clarke-Harris offered his thanks to Posh and their fans for their support during his time at the club. He didn’t say a lot because the honours won during his time at London Road took up most of the tweet, namely 2 golden boots, 2 player of the months, 2 League One team of seasons, 1 League One player of the year, 2 PFA League One teams of the season, 87 goals and a promotion from League One and Bristol Street Motors Trophy winners medal.

"It’s been a pleasure,’ he stated.