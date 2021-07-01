Jack’s back! Peterborough United sign their former forward on a three-year deal

Jack Marriott after re-signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 26 year-old has signed a three year deal after becoming a free agent upon the expiry of his Derby County contract.

The deal was due to be announced yesterday, but Marriott was waiting for a payment owed to him by Derby to be issued. He has taken a considerable paycut on reported £18k per week wages at Pride Park to return to Posh.

Jack Marriott signs his new contract. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott, who scored 33 goals for Posh in all competitions in his one season (2017-18) at London Road, was a target for other Championship clubs, but was quick to choose to team up with manager Darren Ferguson

Marriott said: “Once we opened up the lines of communication it didn’t take long to do the deal. As everyone knows, I love it at Peterborough so it was very straightforward. It was very exciting to listen to the manager’s plans so I am delighted to be here.

“After the last couple of seasons, I just want to play week in and week out. I feel that is what I need. It might be the same club I’ve joined, but a lot has changed here. I was thrilled to see the club get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage.”

Marriott started his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Luton Town and he is closing in on 100 career goals, including 17 for the Rams.

Ferguson was thrilled with the arrival of Marriott, who becomes the club’s third addition ahead of the Championship campaign after goalkeeper David Cornell and midfielder Jorge Grant.

Ferguson said: “This is a great signing for the club. Jack is someone we discussed as soon as last season finished, but we were not sure if it was going to be possible. We have had to remain patient, but we always had our targets. For me, it was an absolute no-brainer to bring him back to the club.

“Jack is a good player who has experience in the Championship and I think he will be a really strong addition to our group. Jack obviously knows the club, but it is a different club to the one he was with before. I actually tried to sign him for Peterborough before he did make the move and I have watched his career very closely.

“Jack gives us something different. His main strength is obviously running in behind defences, but he presses with energy and never gives defenders an easy ride. He is at a good age. The last couple of seasons have been frustrating for him, but when I met him earlier in the week and discussed the potential move with him, he was very keen to make it happen. It was a very good meeting and the formalities were sorted out very quickly.”

Derby signed Marriott from Posh for £4 million in the summer of 2018. Posh paid Luton Town £400k for the striker 12 months earlier and he claimed the League One Golden Boot in his only season at London Road after scoring 27 goals.

Marriott enjoyed a decent first season at the Rams under the management of Frank Lampard scoring 13 goals including three in an unsuccessful Championship play-off campaign.