The pros and cons of Peterborough United signing Jack Marriott: Championship experience and a good age, but would he suit the Posh system?

Over 80% of Posh fans who responded to a Peterborough Telegraph poll said they would be pleased to see Marriott back at the Weston Homes Stadium.
But would it work out well for player and club? There are always pros, cons and gambles with any transfer and we look at the issues right here...
1.
POSITIVE: Marriott has the Championship experience no other current Posh player can boast, with the possible exception of captain Mark Beevers. The squad is crying out for players who know the level and Marriott has been involved in second tier football for the last three seasons. He scored three play-off goals in his first season at Derby.
2.
NEGATIVE: Marriott has spent the last two seasons kicking his heels, partly because of an ankle issue and partly because Derby manager Wayne Rooney doesn't fancy him as a footballer. Rooney even sent his striker on loan to another madhouse in Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of last season. Marriott has started just 17 Championship matches in the last two seasons and scored just three goals. He's rusty, although it could also be argued he would be eager to prove a point next season.
3.
POSITIVE: Thanks to Derby's financial issues, Marriott is available on a free transfer just four years after Posh sold him for £4 million. That surely makes the transfer a no-brainer?
4.
NEGATIVE: The Hull Daily Mail reported Marriott was on £18k per week at Derby. He won't be getting anywhere near that at Posh, but even so the fact he's a free transfer would mean he would immediately be one of the top, if not the top, earner in the squad. It caused quite the fuss when it was suggested Sammie Szmodics arrived at Posh last summer as the highest earner (since refuted) so the potential for disharmony is there, especially among a squad who earned a superb promotion last season.