Jack Marriott celebrates his last League One goal for Posh at Portsmouth on September 3. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast on Wednesday evening that January transfer window decisions made by former boss Grant McCann could be overruled by new manager Darren Ferguson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann’s most contentious move was to allow Marriott to leave the club and MacAnthony has confirmed several clubs have made enquiries for the 28 year-old former League One Golden Boot winner.

But Ferguson, who brought Marriott back to the club in July, 2021, will have the final say,

"There has been a lot of interest in Jack,” MacAnthony said. “But the new manager might have different ideas about what we need and about who we let go in the transfer window.

“We will be active in the transfer window and I mean buying not selling. I have received some laughable bids for our players because some clubs are under the impression we have financial problems. I forcibly put them right about that and they end up apologising for the offers before blaming agents!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve told Darren to spend a few days addressing and assessing the squad. We have a good squad. We built a squad capable of competing at the top end of League One against some very clubs, which historically we’ve always been able to do.

"It’s my opinion our younger players have done well, but some of our more experienced players have lost form and hopefully Darren will correct that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want us to get in shape, win some games and have a right go at getting back into the top six. We have time to turn the season around.

"Hiring a manager in January is tricky, but I’ve done it twice before with Darren and it worked out well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was believed to be seeking two full-backs in January and letting Marriott go was thought to be designed to keep the club within financial fairplay rules should new signings be made.

Marriott has scored seven goals for Posh this season, but the last of his four League One goals arrived on September 3. He has started just 12 games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Jack Taylor is believed to be a target for League One title hopefuls Ipswich Town, but Posh are adamant they won’t be selling any first-team regulars.

A link between club captain and top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris and Championship side Sunderland has been dismissed by both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad