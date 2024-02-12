Three League One defeats in a row against bottom half teams should prompt changes to take on a relegation-haunted side also in poor form.
The PT has picked a team assuming all the hobbling players at Wycombe and a couple of star-name absentees have recovered from their knocks and injuries.
It’s back to the 4-2-1-3 formation….
1. JED STEER
If the experienced goalkeeper is not back in the starting line-up against Vale I'll eat my press pass. It wouldn't be fair on anyone, most importantly himself, to keep playing Nicholas Bilokapic after his Saturday horror show. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JADEL KATONGO (left)
He's the best right-back option we have so pick him. He's young and talented and he will improve, especially when a star Posh player returns to play in front of him. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The left wing-back experiment didn't work so return him to a full-back role, from where he's just as likely to create goals. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
He struggled defensively at Wycombe without any cover on the outside which came as a surprise. He should be happier in a back four. Photo: Joe Dent