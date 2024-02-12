News you can trust since 1948
Has David Ajiboye's excellent goal at Wycombe kept him in the PT team to face Port Vale?Has David Ajiboye's excellent goal at Wycombe kept him in the PT team to face Port Vale?
It's time to leave out some regular Peterborough United starters to get the promotion show back on the road

It’s time for Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson to roll the dice and give a couple of fringe players a start in the League One game against lowly Port Vale at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm).
By Alan Swann
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:29 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 07:12 GMT

Three League One defeats in a row against bottom half teams should prompt changes to take on a relegation-haunted side also in poor form.

The PT has picked a team assuming all the hobbling players at Wycombe and a couple of star-name absentees have recovered from their knocks and injuries.

It’s back to the 4-2-1-3 formation….

If the experienced goalkeeper is not back in the starting line-up against Vale I'll eat my press pass. It wouldn't be fair on anyone, most importantly himself, to keep playing Nicholas Bilokapic after his Saturday horror show.

1. JED STEER

If the experienced goalkeeper is not back in the starting line-up against Vale I'll eat my press pass. It wouldn't be fair on anyone, most importantly himself, to keep playing Nicholas Bilokapic after his Saturday horror show. Photo: Joe Dent

He's the best right-back option we have so pick him. He's young and talented and he will improve, especially when a star Posh player returns to play in front of him.

2. JADEL KATONGO (left)

He's the best right-back option we have so pick him. He's young and talented and he will improve, especially when a star Posh player returns to play in front of him. Photo: Joe Dent

The left wing-back experiment didn't work so return him to a full-back role, from where he's just as likely to create goals.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The left wing-back experiment didn't work so return him to a full-back role, from where he's just as likely to create goals. Photo: Joe Dent

He struggled defensively at Wycombe without any cover on the outside which came as a surprise. He should be happier in a back four.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

He struggled defensively at Wycombe without any cover on the outside which came as a surprise. He should be happier in a back four. Photo: Joe Dent

