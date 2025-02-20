Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his winning goal for Posh at Cambridge United last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Peterborough United sold out their allocation of tickets for the big local derby relegation showdown at Cambridge United in just over two days.

Posh only received an allocation of 1,036 for the all-ticket game at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

At the close of business on Thursday, Posh had sold around 250 tickets for the Vertu Trophy semi-final at Wrexham on Wednesday, February 26.

They have an initial allocation of 700 tickets.