Is this how Peterborough United will line up at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday?

On the final day of the 1999-2000 League Two season Posh travelled to relegation-threatened Chester City having already secured their place in the play-offs.

Manager Barry Fry made eight changes to his starting line-up, but Posh still won 1-0 with a second-half goal from Ritchie Hanlon to send Chester out of the Football League.

More recently Darren Ferguson made nine changes to his starting line-up for a final day fixture at Doncaster Rovers a week after Posh had clinched automatic promotion from League One in May 2021. Posh won that game 4-1, although Doncaster also had very little to play for.

Ferguson has stated James Dornelly, Jadel Katongo and Malik Mothersille will all start at Cheltenham, while he also said ‘those that need a rest will get one, and those that need minutes will get that.’

Defenders Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards have started all 44 League One games for Posh this season. Edwards, Burrows, Ephron Mason-Clark, Josh Knight, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall and David Ajiboye have made over 50 appearances in all competitions. Most of Ajiboye’s appearances have been from the substitute bench.

Here’s our best guess at tomorrow’s starting line-up, while assuming on-loan winger Michael Olakigbe is unfit. Kwame Poku has been ruled out because of injury.

If Fergie wants to stick with his usual formation the team could look like this.

Bilokapic

Dornelly, Fernandez, Katongo, Crichlow.

De Havilland O’Connell

O’Brien-Brady

Ajiboye, Clarke-Harris, Mothersille.

But We’ve gone for a 3-4-3 formation….

NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC A taller goalkeeper might be an advantage against a team who like to hurl the ball into the opposition penalty area.

EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ The lanky central defender has been at the club for a while now and needs to start showing he can step up. He's on the right of our back three.

JADEL KATONGO It would be good to see him in what might well be his best position in the middle of a back three. He's the closest in style to Ronnie Edwards at the club.