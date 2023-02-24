News you can trust since 1948
Oliver Norburn is available again for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Is this a Peterborough United starting XI capable of ending the run of awful results against the best League One teams?

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson must find a team capable of ending a horrible run of results against the best teams in League One.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago

Posh take a record of one win and eight defeats against teams currently above them in the League One table into a home game v second-placed Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Ferguson’s selection has been complicated by the return of midfielder Oliver Norburn from injury.

Ricky-Jade Jones and Manu Fernandez are known injury absentees.

Here’s the team the PT would pick in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

1. WILL NORRIS

The on-loan goalkeeper looks like the safe pair of hands Posh needed.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOE WARD

A more natural right-back in Nathan Thompson is available again, but he's not been at his most consistent this season. Ward's speed enables him to recover lost positions more easily and he is a far greater attacking threat.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

This on-loan left-back means Posh have pace and lively attacking intent on either side of the defence.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back played well on his return to the starting line-up last weekend, but obviously this is a much tougher test for him. No justification in leaving him out and his natural athleticism is a bonus.

Photo: Joe Dent

