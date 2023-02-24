Is this a Peterborough United starting XI capable of ending the run of awful results against the best League One teams?
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson must find a team capable of ending a horrible run of results against the best teams in League One.
By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago
Posh take a record of one win and eight defeats against teams currently above them in the League One table into a home game v second-placed Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.
Ferguson’s selection has been complicated by the return of midfielder Oliver Norburn from injury.
Ricky-Jade Jones and Manu Fernandez are known injury absentees.
Here’s the team the PT would pick in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
