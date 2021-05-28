International call-up for Posh forward Sammie Szmodics
Peterborough United forward Sammie Szmodics has received an international call up from Ireland.
The 25 year-old was born in Colchester, but qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother’s birthplace.
It’s a first international call-up for Szmodics at any level. He is in the Ireland squad for friendlies against Andorra and Hungary on June 3 and June 8 respectively.
Szmodics will link up with the Irish squad in a traing camp next week. The Hungary game is expected to take place in Spain. Ireland will play the first friendly in Andorra.
Szmodics said: “I am over the moon to recieve my first international call-up for a nation that is close to my and my family’s hearts, I am looking forward to the 12 days ahead and experiencing international football.”
Posh midfielder Jack Taylor misses out on the Ireland squad because of injury.