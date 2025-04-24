Injury updates on Peterborough United players and Wallin wins praise from his chairman

Oscar Wallin (left) celebrates the Posh win at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United expect Archie Collins and Cian Hayes to have recovered from their season-ending injuries in time for the club’s summer training camp at St George’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins (deep leg cut) and Hayes (knee ligaments) both limped out of the Good Friday draw with Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium. It was initially feared Collins had broken his leg after a robust challenge from a Stockport player.

But Posh are back for pre-season training at the end of June with a trip to England FA headquarters already booked in and both players should be ready to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelations in the latest edition of the his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He also praised Posh centre-back Oscar Wallin for playing through the pain barrier because of a groin problem until League One survival was confirmed. Wallin will now have an operation and won’t play again this season.

"Gustav played with the problem for months," MacAnthony revealed. “And he never once said ‘no’ when told he was playing. He is that sort of guy as he just wanted to play. There were some in the first-half of the season who thought we might have wasted our money on him, but then he was new to English football and playing alongside other young players.

"But once Sam Hughes, a great talker and organiser, turned up, Oscar looked like a top League One centre-back.

"We are probably looking to sign two new centre-backs in the summer and we will have to see whether or not Sam is one of them. He’s a bit different to other ‘older’ players we have had at the club.

"It looks like Archie and Cian will be back for the start of pre-season which is good news as we want everyone ready to go from the day we come back.”