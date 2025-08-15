Injury crisis for Wigan Athletic ahead of Peterborough United clash, plus past matches, big match odds and other big game bits and bobs

Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wigan Athletic are in the middle of an injury crisis as they prepare to tackle Peterborough United in a League One fixture at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back James Carragher and summer signing Isaac Mabaya are the latest Latics to join the casualty list, while midfielders Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko, wingers Jonny Smith and Callum McManaman, defender K’Marni Miller and forward Chris Sze have yet to make an appearance this season.

Carragher could be out of action until October after limping off after just 5 minutes of a 2-0 League One defeat at Leyton Orient last weekend.

CURRENT FORM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan beat Northampton Town 3-1 at home in their first League One game of the season, before losing the second to Orient. ‘The Latics’ scrambled past League Two side Notts County 1-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a Paul Mullin penalty.

MEN TO WATCH

Striker Mullin gets a lot of attention for someone with a poor scoring record at League One level. He was a star of Wrexham’s surge through the National League and League Two, but has now been loaned out for the season by the Welsh club.

Mullin hasn’t started either League One game so far with manager Ryan Lowe preferring the more mobile attributes of summer signing from Burnley Dara Costelloe. Costelloe scored at Posh last season during an outstanding loan spell at Northampton.

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle’s reputation for excellence makes it a surprise he remains in League One, while midfielder Fraser Murray scored twice on his debut for the club against Cobblers following a summer move from Kilmarnock.

PAST MATCHES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh have lost on their last two League One visits to Wigan. It was 3-0 last season and 2-1 in the 2023-24 campaign.

Posh have won this fixture just once in 12 Football League clashes when a single Jonson Clarke-Harris goal was enough to seal victory in the Covid promotion campaign of 2020-21.

REFEREE

Stephen Parkinson has taken charge of just one Posh match, the EFL Trophy win at home to Stevenage last season. Parkinson was condemned by visiting officials that night for getting the game finished despite a second-half monsoon.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 14-5 to win at Wigan tomorrow with Sky Bet. The hosts are 10-11 with the draw chalked up at 23-10.

For the more optimistic fans Posh are now 100-1 to win the League One title having started the season at 28-1.