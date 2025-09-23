Improving Peterborough United will need to step up another level to get the better of high-flying Lincoln City

Posh will have to defend well against Lincoln. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will need to step up another level to get the better of high-flying Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has been delighted with the improvement shown in claiming back-to-back League One wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle, but he’s aware of the formidable barrier standing in the way of a hat-trick bid.

It’s not an insurmountable one though, as long as Posh combine the defensive discipline shown in Devon with the attacking pace and flair the manager knows he has in his own squad.

"This is a big game for us,” Ferguson admitted. “I won’t be taking any notice of any League One tables until we’ve played 15 games, but if we can win for the third game in a row we will have real momentum.

"We are now equipped to do that, but we know we will have to show our very best form. We were excellent out of possession in Plymouth and we will need do the same on Saturday, while also being better when we have the ball.

"Lincoln are a very good side and they are enjoying a really good season. I watched their game from last weekend against Luton and they were excellent, especially in the first-half.

"They will give us different problems compared to Plymouth. They are very good in transition. They are happy to let the opposition have the ball, but when they get it they can switch from defence to attack very quickly.

"They also have a considerable threat from set-pieces, but we have players who can cope better with that these days. We have defenders who are willing to attack the ball and we have some good organisers.

"Winning is always all that matters, but more so after the start to the season we have had. I’ve been very pleased with the attitude shown by the players, and not just the last 2 matches and I’m confident that will continue.”