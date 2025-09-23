Peterborough United boss has issued an injury and illness update on his squad

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has issued an injury and illness bulletin.

Attacking players Klaidi Lolos and Kyrell Lisbie have picked up a bug which will keep them out of Wednesday’s home Professional Development Under 21 game against Wigan Athletic. The big has also affected staff members.

Both players are expected to be available for the tough League One game against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Winger Abraham Odoh is fit and available for the clash with the in-form ‘Imps’ after missing the last 2 games with an injury, but fellow wideman Declan Frith’s return has been delayed until the middle of October. He has a bruised knee.

Club captain Sam Hughes remains on course for a November return and left-back Rio Adebisi could also be back in that month, although Posh will not be taking any chances with a player recovering from a serious knee problem.

First-team squad regulars David Okagbue, Carl Johnston and James Dornelly are all expected to play in the under 21 fixture.