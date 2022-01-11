Important Covid test and vaccine passport information for Peterborough United and Coventry City fans

Posh host Coventry City on Saturday.

A negative lateral flow test would also be enough to gain admission.

Posh had resisted Covid tests for fans by capping their crowds at under 10,000, the cut-off point for vaccine passports, but the attendance for Saturday’s game looks certain to exceed that figure meaning the UK Government’s Plan B rules will be in force.

Coventry sold out their initial allocation of 2,300 tickets for Saturday’s game very quickly. They were given an extra 700 tickets this week which are expected to be sold as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are averaging gates of 10,140 for Championship fixtures this season.

Fans aged 18 or over must show a ‘Covid Pass’ or alternatively proof of a negative lateral flow test to enter the stadium. Under 18s do not need to provide evidence for entry, with this also applying to those exempt on the basis of a medical exemption or clinical trial participation.

Supporters will also be required to wear face masks in all indoor areas of the stadium, including the concourses and the club shop. Fans are encouraged to arrive at least 45 minutes before kick-off to help with this and ensure they are in the stadium before kick-off. The EFL have advised that kick-offs will not be delayed.

Proof of Covid vaccination status may be presented to stadium support staff in the following ways:

A digital solution such as the NHS Covid pass or an EU equivalent. Please note that this will need to be updated every 30 days.

A paper certificate of double vaccination (your vaccination card is not accepted).

For more information on how to obtain your COVID pass, including paper certificate if required, please visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/

For details on how to download a digital COVID pass, please visit: www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/get-digital-covid-pass/

Posh recommend this is downloaded or added to your mobile phone wallet prior to arriving at the Weston Homes Stadium, so that checking of passes and entry is as quick as possible.

Fans who are not yet double vaccinated must show proof of a negative lateral flow test result by uploading the results to the NHS website. Proof by way of NHS Text/Email confirmation only. This includes supporters who are not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons. This can be by text or email, with the test having been done within 48 hours of kick-off – ideally within 12 hours. Do not bring the physical test unit with you, just the text/e-mail.