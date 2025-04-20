Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have suffered an ill-timed injury crisis.

The worst fears of manager Darren Ferguson have been confirmed with Archie Collins, Cian Hayes and Mo Susoho all ruled for the remainder of the season. Collins and Hayes picked up their injuries in the 1-1 draw with Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Good Friday.

Collins has not suffered a break, but he has a deep, heavy cut in his leg. Hayes suffered a knee ligament injury just minutes after coming on as a substitute, while Susoho has ankle ligament damage, something he picked up during training.

Ferguson also reports a couple of other unnamed players from the Stockport game have picked up knocks and are unlikely to play at Barnsley on Easter Monday (3pm kick off), but defender Jadel Katongo could return after illness, while centre-back Sam Hughes is available after being ineligible to play against his parent club on Friday.

Posh midfielder Archie Collins is stretchered off during the League One game with Stockport County. Photo David Lowndes.

"This is why I constantly bang on about everyone in the squad being ready to play,” Ferguson said. “We were always likely to need everyone in the last few games. Archie, Cian and Mo won’t be play again this season and there could be one or two others missing as well, but whenever I’ve had to call players up their attitude has been right and the advantage some will have is a freshness which can be a big advantage at this time of the season.”

Posh could still need points to secure their safety in League One. If they match the result of Bristol Rovers tomorrow they will effectively be safe because of a big goal difference advantage. Rovers are at home to Stevenage.

But Ferguson is expecting a tough game at a Barnsley side who have been energised by the permanent appointment as manager of Conor Hourihane. The Tykes thumped Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in their last home game before losing a thriller at Orient on Good Friday, 4-3 after leading 3-1.

"They’ve started scoring goals and there is no doubt they are a real threat attacking wise and they have good players in midfield,” Ferguson added. “They’ve changed to a back four after years spent playing with a back three. I have watched their game against Bolton when they were outstanding and they were in control at Orient until conceding a goal seemed to spook them.

"The new manager appears to have given them energy and if they play the same way against us we will need to be very good in transition which wasn’t the case on Saturday.”

Other key League One games on Easter Monday include: Burton Albion v Birmingham City; Mansfield Town v Reading; Northampton Town v Shrewsbury Town and Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United.