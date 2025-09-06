Huddersfield Town vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look for first league win
Peterborough United travel to the Accu Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in League One (September 6).
Posh could hand Harry Leonard, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Jacob Mendy and Tom O’Connor their league debuts.
Posh have just one point from six games while their hosts have 12 points and sit in sixth.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Huddersfield vs Posh
Welcome!
Can Posh’s new-look team pick up their first win of the season or even just give fans some hope there is better to come in the coming weeks.