Highly-rated Peterborough United coach has joined League One rivals

Peterborough United coach Dale Tonge has left London Road to join League One rivals Rotherham United.

The former Rotherham player has joined his old club as assistant manager after a compensation fee was agreed.

Tonge was appointed first-team coach at Posh by former boss Grant McCann in March 2022. Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson kept Tonge on when he returned to London Road in January, 2023.

Tonge helped Posh claim back to back EFL Trophy successes at Wembley Stadium as well as to reach two League One play-off semi-finals.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone connected with the club, from the chairman, the gaffer, backroom staff past and present and Grant for bringing me to the club in the first place," Tonge said.

"I have loved my three years at the club with two play-off campaigns and two trophies, while working with young, talented players that the Posh regularly recruit, made it a joy to come to work every day.

"From a personal point of view I have learned lots from the outstanding managers and backroom staff alike. Thank you and best wishes for the future,"

Ferguson added: "I want to thank Dale for everything over the last few seasons, I really enjoyed working with him and he really developed as a coach in his time with us.

"We understand the industry we are in, things can change quickly and this job coming up was obviously attractive because of the location as he wants to be closer to his young family.

"As the manager, I have always got to be prepared for these things, it is just not players that are sought after, our staff can be headhunted too and we have to be ready."

Tonge was assistant manager at Barnsley when they won promotion to the Championship in the 2018-19 season.