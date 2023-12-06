'He's like a loan player' - Darren Ferguson gives his assessment of forward as he opens Peterborough United account
Mothersille opened his Posh account on Tuesday night, scoring Posh’s third in a 3-0 win over Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy.
The game was just his third Posh start, all of which have been in the EFL Trophy. He also came on for four minutes of 2-2 home FA Cup draw with Salford in November.
The 21-year-old is yet to be named in a squad for a League One match this season but the club have been taking things slowly and building up his fitness considering he joined in the summer having not had a pre-season since leaving Chelsea.
Mothersille scored the third goal on the night from a one-on-one chance from an excellent Jeando Fuchs pass but wasted several other good chances in the match to add to his tally.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson remained convinced of Mothersille’s talent but still believes he has work to do.
Ferguson said: “Today was good. Malik and Jonno were a handful.
“When we got the one-on-ones, Malik’s real quality really shone through. He had four or five opportunities ans it was similar to Saturday, which is something I need to look at. We are a team with really quick strikers that are going to get a lot of one-on-ones, so that’s something we need to look at improving.
"He’s got to get up to speed with every game meaning something at this level.
"He’s like a loan player but he’s not. He’s come from that U21s environment where they’re good technically but as you saw tonight, and against Spurs, that’s what these teams are like, are these players actually equipped to go into an environment and fight for a promotion?
“I’m not saying he’s not going to get there, he will but he’s a work in progress in terms of mentally where he's at but he’s a good player, there’s no question.”
Mothersille is expected to play a bigger role from January onwards if the sale of Jonson Clarke-Harris does materialise as Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has already confirmed that the club will not be looking to bring an additional striker.